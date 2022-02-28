At VIFreepBreaking NewsNational NewsSports NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Pitcher Wows Crowd In Inaugural Jackie Robinson Classic In Miami

·
0 1 1 0
St. Thomas Pitcher Wows Crowd In Inaugural Jackie Robinson Classic In Miami
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Jah'syi Narcisse of St. Thomas.

MIAMI — Northwestern’s 𝗝𝗔𝗛’𝗦𝗬𝗜 𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗘 of St. Thomas certainly picked a good time to pitch the game of his life.

The Bulls’ sophomore right-hander tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 12, in a 3-0 win over North Miami Beach on Monday at LoanDepot Park.

The park is home of the Miami Marlins and Narcisse’s team participated in its inaugural Jackie Robinson Classic, as part of a celebration of 75 years since Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Narcisse recorded at least one strikeout in all seven innings and allowed only back-to-back singles to Alejandro Izquierdo and mound opponent Jesus Rodriguez to open the Chargers’ fourth inning.

Outside of that he was nearly perfect in his performance.

Tags:
Previous post

Analysis: Ukraine-Related Price Jolts Threaten Cuba's Already Tepid Recovery

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

VI Free Press

VI Free Press

Related Posts

Derek Jeter Announces Surprise Departure From Miami Marlins
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsNational NewsSports News

Miami Marlins Are 1st In Their Division ...And 1st In COVID-19 Infections ... It Could End Their Season
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEntertainment NewsNational NewsSports News

Major League Baseball Players Don't Want To Play In Puerto Rico Because of The Zika Virus
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsPuerto Rico NewsSports News

Major League Baseball Will Return To Puerto Rico in 2016 As A Tribute To Roberto Clemente
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsPuerto Rico NewsSports News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.