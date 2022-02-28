St. Thomas Pitcher Wows Crowd In Inaugural Jackie Robinson Classic In Miami

MIAMI — Northwestern’s 𝗝𝗔𝗛’𝗦𝗬𝗜 𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗘 of St. Thomas certainly picked a good time to pitch the game of his life.

The Bulls’ sophomore right-hander tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 12, in a 3-0 win over North Miami Beach on Monday at LoanDepot Park.

The park is home of the Miami Marlins and Narcisse’s team participated in its inaugural Jackie Robinson Classic, as part of a celebration of 75 years since Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Narcisse recorded at least one strikeout in all seven innings and allowed only back-to-back singles to Alejandro Izquierdo and mound opponent Jesus Rodriguez to open the Chargers’ fourth inning.

Outside of that he was nearly perfect in his performance.