Tamia Grant Crowned Miss University of the Virgin Islands 

CHARLOTTE AMALIE Tamia Grant, a junior at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI), has been crowned the 42nd Miss UVI.

Reigning Miss UVI Jackeima Flemming crowned her successor at the Miss UVI Ambassadorial Presentation and Coronation, which was held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, on St. Croix.

“I feel truly blessed to have been awarded the title of Miss University of the Virgin Islands 2022-2023,” Grant said. “I began this journey with the intent to get closer to the best version of myself and I have achieved that goal, not because of the title but because of the hard work and perseverance through it all. I am humbled in the sight of God and grateful for this transformative journey.”

Grant, who competed against three other contestants, is a Chemistry and Physics major with a double minor in Computational Science and Mathematics. She is pursuing her studies at the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas. She is a member of a program that collaborates with Engineers for Tomorrow Outreach, which works towards developing a STEM program that allows students to participate in projects with engineers. Her professional aspirations include becoming a chemical engineer with a focus in pharmaceuticals and exploring entrepreneurial opportunities.

In addition to winning the crown, she was awarded the top spot in the following categories: Most Eloquent and Intellectual Speaker, Best Evening Wear, Best Talent, and Miss Popularity.

Grant’s platform during the competition was increasing mental health awareness and encouraging the Virgin Islands community to take proactive steps to address the need for mental health wellness.

During her reign Grant plans to address several objectives. “As Ambassador I want to help UVI achieve its goal of increasing enrollment and retention. I also would like to fully establish my mental health foundation ‘Perserve’ and start raising funds for students on campus who can’t afford professional help,” she stated.

Also vying for the coveted title this year were Esonica Charles, a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; Angelique Lettsome, a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; and Tyler Valmont, a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

Valmont was named first runner-up and was awarded Best Ambassadorial Presentation and Miss Congeniality.

Lettsome was the competition’s second runner-up and was named Miss Photogenic.

As the reigning Miss USVI, Grant will be invited to compete in The National Black College Alumni (NBCA) Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.’s annual Competition of Black College Queens. The goal of both the Miss UVI Ambassadorial Competition and the Competition of Black College Queens is to provide memorable and impactful experiences for young women attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, as well as to help them gain self-awareness, institutional pride, and general societal awareness.

She will also receive a full-year UVI Scholarship, which includes tuition, room and board, among other prizes.

Miss UVI serves as an ambassador for the University. The role includes, but is not limited to, participation in UVI’s recruitment efforts, and representing the University locally and abroad. Miss UVI is also expected to maintain high visibility on UVI’s St. Thomas and St. Croix campuses.

The Miss UVI Ambassadorial Coronation was presented by the Albert A. Sheen Campus Student Government Association, Queen’s Committee. The theme of this year’s competition was “A Journey Through Time … Celebrating 60 Years of Black Excellence.”