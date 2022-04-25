At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix News

Bryan Meets with Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team About Path Forward

DIAMOND RUBY —  Governor Albert Bryan met with the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team (THRT) for a status on the completion of the temporary hospital (JFL North) on St. Croix.

The temporary facility is in its final phase of construction with the mechanical building, which will house essential life and safety support functions crucial to the operation of the interim facility.

Juan F. Luis Hospital officials and the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team hosted the first tabletop exercise in preparation for the move and debriefed the Governor on its plans to execute the safe and efficient transfer of services.

Discussions began with a brief overview of the 600-page transition manual developed by hospital staff which outlines every aspect of the switch to include guidelines on how to move patients, equipment and other vital operations to JFL North. The plans also outline how other essential services will be maintained while the current facility is demolished and rebuilt.

“Getting this facility opened is critical to maintaining the high level of care provided at JFL and is a top priority of our Administration,” Governor Bryan said. “I want to thank the JFL and THRT Team for their continued focus and commitment to getting this facility into operation. I am particularly pleased with the level of detail that has gone into the plans to transition an entire hospital in less than 48 hours while maintaining the safety of patients and staff.”

The THRT was established to facilitate the development of a fully integrated hospital system, ensure consistent standards and oversee all design and construction processes for restoring storm-damaged hospitals. It is comprised of more than 20 healthcare, engineering, procurement and construction professionals.  The THRT was engaged to support the JFL North completion and transition as well as JFL, Roy L. Schneider Hospital, Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute and the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center.

“This interim state-of-the-art medical building will serve as an accredited healthcare facility that will also enable the commencement of the demolition of the existing hospital structure, paving the way for the new Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital,” said Darryl A. Smalls, Executive Director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team. “With the recent acquisition of five acres of land to the rear of the building, we now have the flexibility to address parking, storage and any other operational requisites.”

In addition to the completion of the mechanical building, the team discussed the plans for certification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). JFL Chief Operating Officer Hazel Philbert explained that CMS would be kept abreast of all the pertinent timelines related to this project, including the completion of the mechanical build and the transition of patients to JFL North.  CMS will be notified of the transition and ultimately determine an undisclosed time to conduct a site visit survey.

Lemartec is expected to complete the mechanical building by August 2022 after the longest lead item, the fire suppression system is received, with commissioning to follow immediately thereafter.

