Rivera Brothers Arrested For Tide Village Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed: VIPD

CHARGED: Marcelino Rivera, 21, (left) and Samuel Rivera, 25, (right) of Estate Calquohoun in St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED Two brothers wanted for a Tide Village gas station shooting that left the victim paralyzed on Thursday afternoon have been arrested.

Samuel Rivera, 25, and Marcelino Rivera, 21, were wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at the Tide Village Service Station that occurred about 1:59 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

As the new day began just after midnight, Samuel and Marcelino surrendered to police at the Anselmo Marshall Command in Christiansted without incident in the presence of their defense attorney, Jeffrey B.C. Moorehead, according to the VIPD.

The Rivera brothers were processed and charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, unauthorized possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, mayhem, and first-degree reckless endangerment, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Upon the officer’s arrival Thursday afternoon, police spoke with a black male who said he was shot by a Samuel Rivera and was also grabbed and struck by his brother Marcelino Rivera. He further stated that they were friends and claims not to know why they attacked him.  

The victim sustained one gunshot to his chest and the projectile struck and lodged in his spinal column causing paralysis.  

Forensics was present and processed the scene. Camera footage was collected that substantiated the victim’s accounts of the event.  

Bail for the Rivera brothers was set at $100,000.00 each with no ten percent provision by the Superior Court Judge Alphonso Andrews. 

They were each unable to post bail and were remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending their advice-of-rights hearing set for Monday (May 23, 2022.) 

