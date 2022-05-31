Categories
WAPA ALERT: Avoid Parking On These St. John Streets

CRUZ BAY Road restoration work will occur between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. as part of the Cruz Bay Underground Project starting tomorrow, the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority said.

Motorists are advised to please avoid street parking in St. John at night on the dates below, according to WAPA.

June 2, 2022 – Road restoration work and paving will occur from the Seagrape Street /Tobacco Road intersection to the King Street/Prince Street intersection.

June 1, 2022 and June 3, 2022 – Road restoration work and paving will occur from the King Street/Prince Street Intersection up to the King Street/ Northshore Road intersection and the Henry Samuel Street parking entrance.

Road restoration work and paving will also occur in one lane from Mongoose junction entrance up North Shore road to EMH12.

“Thank you for your patience as we safely work to improve services to you,” WAPA said.

