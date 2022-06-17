Categories
Bryan Says COVID State of Emergency Ends June 30 By Executive Order

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan has issued a proclamation extending the current COVID-19 Health State of Emergency from June 9-30 to enable an orderly winding down of the COVID Pandemic Emergency.

During the transition State of Emergency continuing through June 30, all standing clauses of the 35th Supplemental Executive Order, as amended by the 36th through 38th executive orders, still remain in effect.

“Together we’ve successfully managed this pandemic and its expected surges. We are at a point now where we have moved solidly into the endemic phase of COVID-19,” Bryan said. “I want to thank all Virgin Islanders for coming together and facing the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic as the resilient and determined people we are. We’ve emerged from two years of hardships and losses of loved ones to be truly stronger than ever, and I am confident that if we continue to do the common-sense things and follow the basic guidance of our Health Department we will continue to be alright moving forward.”

Copies of all Executive Orders are posted at vi.gov.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

