Bryan Says COVID State of Emergency Ends June 30 By Executive Order

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan has issued a proclamation extending the current COVID-19 Health State of Emergency from June 9-30 to enable an orderly winding down of the COVID Pandemic Emergency.

During the transition State of Emergency continuing through June 30, all standing clauses of the 35th Supplemental Executive Order, as amended by the 36th through 38th executive orders, still remain in effect.

“Together we’ve successfully managed this pandemic and its expected surges. We are at a point now where we have moved solidly into the endemic phase of COVID-19,” Bryan said. “I want to thank all Virgin Islanders for coming together and facing the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic as the resilient and determined people we are. We’ve emerged from two years of hardships and losses of loved ones to be truly stronger than ever, and I am confident that if we continue to do the common-sense things and follow the basic guidance of our Health Department we will continue to be alright moving forward.”

Copies of all Executive Orders are posted at vi.gov.