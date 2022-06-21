Legislature Welcomes The Public To View Its Operations With New COVID-19 Protocols

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said that the Legislature of the Virgin Islands re-opened to the public effective on Monday, June 20, 2022.

This change is announced as part of the Legislature’s updated COVID-19 protocols to align with the endemicity stage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The updated protocols includes the following updates:

• All legislative buildings will re-open to the public, subject to admission requirements.

• All public galleries territory-wide will also re-open to the public for in-person observation of meetings and Legislative Sessions. All seating is subject to the Fire Marshall’s established capacity limit.

• Visitors will still be required to complete an electronic sign-in, answer all COVID-19 symptom questions in the negative and wear masks in shared spaces while on the premises.

The Legislature urges all residents to take all precautionary measures as the territory, and the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 endemic.