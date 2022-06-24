Man Blazing Marijuana While Speeding Gives Cops Probable Cause To Search His Vehicle

CHRISTIANSTED— A St. Croix man smoking marijuana and driving at a high rate of speed in Christiansted town quickly got the attention of police on Thursday night.

Officers with the Special Operations Bureau (SOB) conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Black Toyota Corolla at 10:45 p.m. Thursday on King Street in Christiansted, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“While at a stop, officers smelled a strong odor of what appeared to be marijuana emanating from inside of the vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

A search was conducted of the vehicle and two black handguns were discovered inside of the vehicle, according to Dratte.

CHARGED: John Carlos Ventura, 27, of St. Croix

“One handgun was discovered inside of the glove compartment and the second handgun was discovered inside of a black Backpack on the rear passenger seat along with a wallet bearing Mr. Ventura’s passport card and other identification,” he said.

When asked about a license to possess either of the firearms, Mr. Ventura stated “No.”

John Carlos Ventura, 27, was immediately placed under arrest and charged for Carrying of an unlicensed Firearm Openly or Concealed and Carrying of an unlicensed Firearm Openly or Concealed. The bail was set at $50,000. Ventura was remanded to John A. Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing.