Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide For Killing Pedestrian

FIVE CORNERS — A St. Croix man is facing an aggravated vehicular charge for a crash in La Grande Princesse that killed a pedestrian near 2+2 Nightclub, authorities said.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau (TIB) officers were notified by the Emergency Call Center 911 to investigate a vehicle collision at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The collision involving a pedestrian occurred in the westbound lane of Northside Road Route 75 in the vicinity of 2 Plus 2 Bar and Restaurant in Estate La Grande Princess, according to the VIPD.

Upon arrival at the scene the Officers observed the pedestrian, a male individual later identified as Mr. Howard Dyer laying on the southern edge of the westbound lane, and the vehicle involved a Suzuki Vitara, at a stop in the westbound lane approximately five (5) feet from the pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle operated by the driver was heading westbound. The victim exited the Two plus Two establishment and began walking eastward then came to a stop facing south in front of the crosswalk. Mr. Dyer was observed waiting for the traffic heading eastbound. The evidence indicated that when it appeared to be safe to cross Mr. Dyer began to cross the roadway in the crosswalk.

The evidence further indicates that while in the crosswalk, heading south towards the area where he parked his white pick-up truck, Mr. Dyer saw a vehicle traveling westbound towards him at a high rate of speed, so he began to run southward while still in the crosswalk then was struck by the operator of the green Suzuki Vitara.

Howard R. Dyer, 79-years-old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the collision. He was identified by a family member.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 29-year-old Sayif T. Brooks was arrested by the Traffic Investigation Bureau Investigators for Negligent Homicide.

Bail was set at $25,000; Brooks was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending advice of rights hearing. This incident is an ongoing investigation by TIB.