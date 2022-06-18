Virgin Islands Basketball Team To Square Off Against NBA Players

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Some NBA talent will be on display when the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation plays its next two FIBA qualifiers at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas next month.

The VIBF is set to host the senior men’s national team from Bahamas on July 1 and then will square off against Canada on July 4.

Current NBA player Buddy Hield is expected to suit up for the Bahamas while the Bahamas Basketball Federation is still awaiting on confirmation from Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Kai Jones of the Charlotte Hornets.

Canada Basketball is currently working on an NBA roster with what the Federation calls a “Core of 14.” The core consists of Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah Jazz), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Khem Birch (Toronto Raptors), Oshae Brissitt Indiana Pacers), Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Cory Joseph (Detroit Pistons), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Kelly Olynyk (Detroit Pistons), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Collegiate athlete 7 foot 4 Zach Edey (Purdue University) and European players Melvin Ejim and Kevin Pangos.

As for the home team (ISV), the element of surprise awaits.