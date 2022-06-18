Virgin Islands Basketball Team To Square Off Against NBA Players

Categories
CHARLOTTE AMALIE Some NBA talent will be on display when the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation plays its next two FIBA qualifiers at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas next month.

The VIBF is set to host the senior men’s national team from Bahamas on July 1 and then will square off against Canada on July 4.

Current NBA player Buddy Hield is expected to suit up for the Bahamas while the Bahamas Basketball Federation is still awaiting on confirmation from Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Kai Jones of the Charlotte Hornets.  

Canada Basketball is currently working on an NBA roster with what the Federation calls a “Core of 14.”  The core consists of Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah Jazz), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Khem Birch (Toronto Raptors), Oshae Brissitt Indiana Pacers), Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Cory Joseph (Detroit Pistons), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Kelly Olynyk (Detroit Pistons), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Collegiate athlete 7 foot 4 Zach Edey (Purdue University) and European players Melvin Ejim and Kevin Pangos.

As for the home team (ISV), the element of surprise awaits.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

