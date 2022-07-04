Governor Bryan Mourns the Passing of Former Governor Charles W. Turnbull

Governor declares week of mourning, orders U.S. Virgin Islands flags flown at half-staff until sunset on July 10

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan Jr. issued the following statement on the passing of former Governor, educator, and historian Charles W. Turnbull Ph.D.:

“Governor Turnbull was a true pillar in our community. Outside his legacy as our sixth-elected Governor, he was a historian, culture-bearer, and educator. No words can overstate the significance of his contributions to our territory. He was a giant, not only in stature, but in what he gave through his life’s work to our people’s educational and political advancement. I am blessed to have stood on his shoulders and received his encouragement and tutelage.”

Governor Bryan has ordered all Virgin Islands flags in the Territory to be flown half-staff beginning Sunday, July 3, until sunset on July 10 and declared a period of mourning to be observed during that time.

Former Governor Charles W. Turnbull (left) and Governor Albert Bryan Jr.

