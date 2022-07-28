Police Identify Triple Homicide Victims

CHRISTIANSTED — Police held a press conference and named the three St. Croix men who were shot and killed near a liquor-smoke shop across the street from a gas station on Tuesday night.

The victims were positively identified by next of kin as 41-year-old Muhammad Asad, 28-year-old Adil Idheileh, and 60-year-old Angel Diaz, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

REST IN PEACE: Angel Diaz, 60, on St. Croix

The 911 Emergency Call Center received calls of discharging of shots at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Northside Road at Titan gas station, formerly known as “Gas City.”

Responding officers initially discovered two victims, who Emergency Medical Technicians said were found dead on arrival. Nearly 45 minutes later, police discovered a third body.

“Officers arrived at the location and discovered three unresponsive male victims with gunshot wounds,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Emergency Medical Services Technicians were on the scene and were unable to find a pulse for any of the victims. All three victims were pronounced dead on the scene.”

“This investigation is currently active, and detectives are putting the pieces together,” the police spokesman said.

If you know anything about this triple homicide, please call 911, the CIB Tip-Line at 340 778 4950, 340 712 6092, Crime Stoppers VI at 1800 222 TIPS.

Due to technical interruptions the press briefing was unable to stream live, The VIPD Communications Department apologized for the live stream interruptions and “is working on correcting the process to bring you a flawless transmission.”

You can access the press briefing via the VIPD Facebook page or the VI Gov’t Facebook page.