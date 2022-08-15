 Bryan Pushes Health and Wellness Program To Plumpy Electorate

CHRISTIANSTED — During today’s Government House weekly briefing, Governor Albert Bryan announced a second program – “Work Out Tuesdays and Thursdays” – that is part of his Our Best Life Health and Wellness initiative to improve the health of Virgin Islanders.

“Work Out Tuesdays and Thursdays” comes on the heels of “Walk Out Wednesdays,” which enters its final two weeks after the governor announced it last month as a step towards creating a healthier and happier community.

“Hundreds of you made the decision to become more physically active and joined us every Wednesday for brisk late evening walks,” he said. “My greatest hope is that each of you continue to do this, beyond Walk Out Wednesdays, as part of your health and wellness journey. The goal of this initiative is to give you the tools to begin the work.”

“Work Out Tuesdays and Thursdays” features free fitness and aerobics classes tailored to seniors and will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning August 23 and will run through September 29.

The classes will be at the Altona Lagoon Fit Lot on St. Croix; Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas; and the Sports, Parks and Recreation Center on St. John.

“Please register online at ourbestlifeusvi.com to get a free T-Shirt and other goodies as well. Just bring a big towel and we will take care of the rest,” Governor Bryan said.

For more information or assistance with any of these programs, call the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation at 340-773-0160.

Walk Out Wednesdays

The St. Croix route will change for the final two weeks of Walk Out Wednesdays

On St. Croix, the walk begins at D.C. Canegata Ball Park, goes up the bypass, down King Street, and back to D.C. Canegata.

On St. Thomas and St. John, the venues remain the same: Griffith Park to Yacht Haven Grande and back on St. Thomas and from National Park to Caneel Bay and back on St. John.

Weekly tropical weather advisories

In conjunction with the unofficial start of peak hurricane season, Virgin Islands Territorial Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen will update the public during the Government House weekly briefings on any tropical weather systems that could potentially impact the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jaschen also noted there currently are no storm systems expected to impact the territory, and he advised residents to be prepared in advance of any advisories of warnings from VITEMA.

Complete information preparing an emergency storm kit and other helpful tips for being prepared for any potential storms can be found at vitema.vi.gov.

COVID-19 cases as of August 15

6.5% seven-day positivity rate

Currently tracking 189 active cases (116 STX; 68 STT; 5 STJ)

122 deaths

There are 3 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.

There are 4 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.

COVID-19 vaccinations

All vaccinations will take place as a regular part of the Department of Health’s clinic schedules.

The dates and times for vaccinations are:

COVID-19 Testing

The schedule is as follows:

St. Croix – Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot

St. Thomas – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Schneider Regional Medical Center loading dock

St. John – Wednesday from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m.

More COVID-19 Information

Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 (STX) or 340-776-1519 (STT-STJ). For more information, visit covid19usvi.com