Hundreds Turn Out For Dialysis Clinic at the Sunny Isle Annex

CHRISTIANSTED — About 240 people attended a dialysis clinic construction progress event put on by the Virgin Islands Healthcare Foundation this weekend.

The clinic was held at the foundation’s location in the Sunny Isle Annex on Sunday,

Attendees included Governor Albert Bryan Jr, 34th Legislature Vice President Novelle Francis Jr, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, Department of Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy, as well as patients and caregivers.

Remarks were also given by Aminah Saleem (VIHCF Secretary), Dr. Jan Tawakol (VIHCF Board President), Dr. Tasnim Khan (VICHF Dialysis Clinic Medical Director) and Angel Rivera (Patient Support Group Member).

Governor Bryan, speaking at the COVID-19 press conference this afternoon, said that 240 people showed up for the clinic over the course of the day on Sunday.