Man Who Passed Out At Wheel of His SUV Charged With DUI

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix motorist faces a DUI charge after allegedly passing out behind the wheel early Friday on Grove Place Road near The Market in Estate Plessen, authorities said.

Andre G. Ettienne, of Hannah’s Rest, was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers responded about 12:03 a.m. to a call of a disabled driver near the supermarket formerly known as Plaza Extra West in Frederiksted.

VIPD booking photo of Andre G. Ettienne

Officers on the scene found the driver with his head slumped on the steering wheel with the car engine running and the headlights on, Superior Court records indicate.

“The driver, who was later identified as Andre G. Ettienne, was slouched forward with drool falling from his mouth,” the probable cause fact sheet states. “He was the only occupant inside of the vehicle and I observed that the driver’s window was in the down position.”

The officer said that he yelled out to Ettienne, and got no response, according to the sworn affidavit filed by the VIPD.

“I then banged on the car where I did get a response from Mr. Ettienne,” the probable cause fact sheet states. “I observed Mr. Ettienne had red and glossy eyes and the smell of alcohol coming from his person.”

Ettienne was asked to step out of the vehicle, where he failed three different field sobriety tests, according to the sworn police affidavit. He also consented to a chemical test of his breath that revealed his blood alcoholic content (BAC) was .095%.

Etienne was transported to the Wilbur Francis Police Command Station, where he was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and released after surrendering his driver’s license in lieu of bail.