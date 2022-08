CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find two St. Croix twin minors who have been missing since early this morning.

William and Joseph Justin, each 13, were last seen today at 2:30 a.m. at their home at #102 A La Grande Princesse, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Justin Brothers are black males with brown eyes who stand 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weigh about 65 to 70 pounds, according to the VIPD.

Last seen August 16, 2022, at around 2:30 AM at their home at #102 A La Grande Princesse. If seen, notify 911, or the Juvenile Bureau pic.twitter.com/Lo3b0pvTQC — United States Virgin Islands Police Department (@VirginIslandsPD) August 16, 2022

If you see Will or Jojo, please call 911, or the Juvenile Investigation Bureau.