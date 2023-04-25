DHS Rules and Procedures For Senior Citizens To Enter 2023 USVI Carnival Parade Stand

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (VIDHS),

Division of Senior Citizen Affairs (SCA), in advance of the St. Thomas Carnival 2023, is

advising the community of the following rules and procedures regarding entry into the

Senior Citizens parade route stand.

Senior ID or official ID must be shown upon entry. All persons must be 65 years and above. No children allowed in the senior stand. No alcohol allowed in senior stand.

There are no reservations needed. Entry into the Senior stand will be determined on

a “First Come First Serve”. No additional entry will be permitted once all seats are

filled for the safety of all VIDHS staff, volunteers, and seniors.

Thank you for your cooperation and usual assistance.

For more information, please visit the Department of Human Services website,

www.dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usvidhs) at US Virgin

Islands Department of Human Services.