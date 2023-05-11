Rules Committee Approves Governor’s Nominations

CHRISTIANSTED — The committee on Rules and Judiciary, led by Senator Diane Capehart

convened in a meeting at the Frits Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on Wednesday.

Lawmakers considered the nominations for the governor’s nominees for attorney general, the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, and the Virgin Islands Territorial Park board of trustees.

The committee also approved several resolutions honoring Virgin Islanders for their outstanding

contributions to their community. All approved nominees and resolutions will be forwarded to

the full body at the next Legislative Session.

In Block 1, the nomination of Ariel Smith, for the Virgin Islands Attorney General for the Virgin Islands Department of Justice was considered. Senator Capehart reminded testifier:

“We are all voices of the People,” as she encouraged the Attorney General Nominee to support

her Resolution, if presented, on behalf of the residents of St. Croix’s housing communities who

were unable to join any of the class action lawsuits against Limetree Bay Terminals, Limetree

Bay refinery and its subsidiaries.

In Block 2, The governor’s Nomination of Yvette Ross-Edwards, for the Superior Court

of the Virgin Islands, District of St. Croix was considered. Additionally, the governor’s

re-nomination of Judge Harold Willocks for the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands for the

District of St. Croix was considered.

In Block 3, the governor’s Nomination of Anna Wallace Francis to the Virgin Islands Territorial

Park Board of Trustees was considered.

All the governor’s Nominees in Blocks one to three were voted upon favorably and forwarded to

the full body for further consideration.

In Block 4, the following bills and resolutions were considered, all of which were voted upon

favorably:

Bill No. 35-0012, an act amending Title 23 Virgin Islands Code, Chapter 19, Subchapter III,

Section 1556 relating to the retirement from the National Guard to increase the retirement

pension. The measure was sponsored by Senator Dwayne DeGraff and co-sponsored by

Senator Marise James.

Bill No. 35-0016, a resolution honoring and commending the Board of Elections; the supervisor

of elections, Caroline Fawkes, and the entire Virgin Islands Election System team for their

tireless service and contributions to the Virgin Islands community and on the occasion of the

60th Anniversary of the establishment of the Election System of the Virgin Islands. The measure

was sponsored by Senators Angel Bolques, Carla Joseph, Ray Fonseca, Novelle Francis, and Marise James.

Bill No. 35-0062, a resolution honoring and commending Gregory Hodge, b.k.a. DJ Avalanche

for his outstanding contributions as a disc jockey, radio talk show host, and entertainer and

presenting to him the Official Key to the Virgin Islands. The measure was sponsored by Senators

Javan James, Angel Bolques and Ray Fonseca.

“Today, the members of the Committee on Rules and Judiciary were able to consider and vote on

three bills and four nominees,” said Capehart. She further stated, “As we remained focused and

committed to completion of the agenda to fill critical vacancies in our Territory’s Departments,

Board and Commissions, and the Judicial Branch, I am reminded of the value of the vetting

process to ensure the best qualified candidates are selected.”

Senators present at today’s Committee meeting included the Committee Chair, Diane Capehart; Vice Chair, Milton Potter; Members, Angel Bolques, Marise James, and Carla Joseph, and non-committee members Dwayne Degraff, Novelle Francis, Ray Fonseca, and Javan James.