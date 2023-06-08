Female Tenant Found Dead At House In St. John

CRUZ BAY — Virgin Islands Police found a woman unresponsive in her house in St. John on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a house in Estate Enighed at 12: 33 p.m. after a concerned citizen reported a tenant was unresponsive, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers traveled to the scene in St. John and discovered “an unresponsive female in her residence,” police said.

Emergency Medical Technicians also arrived at the scene and checked the female for vital

signs, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

At 12:53 p.m., EMT’s determined that the female did not have any signs of life, according to Chichester.

The identity of the female is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the spokeswoman said.

“Cause of death is currently unknown pending an autopsy,” she said.

Anyone who knows something material about this incident is asked to please contact the VIPD at 911 or 340-774-2211. You can also call the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).