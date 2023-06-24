USVI Men’s Basketball Team Falls To Cuba 72-63

MANAGUA — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s national basketball team failed its first test at the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers in Nicaragua on Friday.

The USVI National Team had youth on its side, but Cuba’s more experienced team dealt our team a 72-63 loss in the opening game of group-play.

Ivan Aska scored a game-high 20 points and Amir Nesbitt added 12 points for the U.S. Virgin Islands — No. 59 in the latest FIBA world rankings — which fell to 0-1 in Group B with two group game remaining.

But that wasn’t enough to take care of 70th-ranked Cuba, which had just one player — Jasiel Rivero, with 13 points — finish in double figures.

The Cubans were able to take advantage of the not-so-bright spots in the USVI’s game Friday, as well as their balanced scoring (10 players finished with four or more points).

“We’ve got a lot of things to straighten up,” said U.S. Virgin Islands head coach Edneisha Curry. “We had a lot of unnecessary mistakes, offensively and on defense, that we’ll clean up throughout the tournament.”

TURNING POINT

Early on, it was the USVI that looks to have things under control, overcoming a slow start to lead by as many as nine points twice and hold a 25-19 lead over Cuba at the end of the first quarter.

But that began to change in the second quarter, as Cuba used a 10-point run midway through the period to go back ahead 32-30 on Yoanki Mensia’s two free throws with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left. It also set up a stretch where the lead changed hands five times over the next three minutes.

The U.S. Virgin Islands last held the lead when Nesbitt nailed a 3-pointer with 1:53 left to go ahead 36-34. But Michel Espinosa hit a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to put Cuba back in front, closing out the period on a 7-2 run for a 41-38 halftime lead.

The USVI only led one other time, opening the third quarter with a pair of baskets — the last by Aska with 9:13 left — to go ahead 42-41. Cuba regained the lead at 44-42 on Rivero’s dunk at the 7:32 mark, and pulled ahead by 57-50 entering the fourth quarter.

The U.S. Virgin Islands never led again, but managed to stay close with the Cubans until the final 3½ minutes, when a 10-5 run to close out the fourth quarter pushed Cuba’s lead past double digits briefly (72-61 with 48 seconds left).

KEY PLAYERS

Ivan Aska, U.S. Virgin Islands: One of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ most experienced international players (since 2011), the 6-foot-7 forward made 9 of 18 from the field and 2 of 2 on free throws. He also pulled down eight rebounds and made three steals.

Jasiel Rivero, Cuba: The 6-8 center, who plays internationally for Valencia Basket of Spain’s Liga ACB, made 5 of 10 from the field (but missed both of his 3-point attempts) and just 3 of 9 on free throws. He also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

OBSERVATIONS

• Getting the ball in the basket was a bit of a problem for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which shot 35.4% (23 of 65) from the field and made just 6 of 23 3-pointers and 11 of 18 on free throws. Cuba, on the other hand, made 41.2% (28 of 68) from the field, but just 5 of 27 on 3s and 11 of 28 free throws.

• Part of the difference in scoring came from Cuba’s bench, with their reserves finishing with a 31-14 advantage. Yoel Cubilla had nine points off the bench for Cuba (as well as eight rebounds), with Pedro Bombino adding eight points. Shaquan Jules was the USVI’s top reserve with six points, with Earl Baker Jr. adding five points.

UP NEXT

The U.S. Virgin Islands next faces Nicaragua at 9 p.m. today at the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello in Managua, Nicaragua. The USVI then closes out the tournament Sunday, playing Antigua and Barbuda at 5:30 p.m., also at the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello.

The top team in each group advance to the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers tournament, which begins in February 2024.