St. Croix woman charged with homicide in April 23 crash that killed 1, injured 2

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix driver was charged with homicide and manslaughter Friday after crashing her car head-on into a vehicle with three occupants, killing one person.

Rossille Delande, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with negligent homicide by means of a

vehicle, reckless endangerment, and involuntary manslaughter, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau (TIB) was notified at 3:55 a.m. April 23 to travel to Northside Road in the vicinity of Blues Barbecue Bar and Grill in La Grande Princesse to investigate a two-car collision, according to the VIPD.

CHARGED WITH MURDER: Rossille Delande, 40, of St. Croix

When Traffic Investigation Bureau detectives arrived on the scene, they observed each vehicle in the northwest bound lane had been involved in a head-on collision, police said.

The preliminary investigation by TIB indicated vehicle one, a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4 was heading northwest on Northside Road. The evidence also indicated that vehicle two, a grey 2003 GMC Envoy was heading eastbound and at some point, entered the westbound lane and collided with the 2011 Toyota Rav 4 head-on causing disabling damage to both vehicles, according to police.

Two of the three passengers in the collision were transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for

treatment, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the drivers and passengers were not wearing their safety belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The Emergency Medical Technicians were unable to find any signs of life on the driver of the 2011 Toyota Rav 4 who was pronounced dead on the scene, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The driver was identified by next of kin as 27-year-old Jahniqua Williams, according to Dratte.

Delande was served with an arrest warrant by the Traffic Investigations Bureau detectives on Friday, the VIPD spokesman said.

The Traffic Investigations Bureau detectives conducted a full investigation into the crash that occurred April 23, 2023, on the North Side Road in the vicinity of Blues BBQ, in La Grande Princesse.

“After identifying the elements of the crime as prescribed by the Virgin Islands Code, the detectives drafted a sworn affidavit and presented it to the Attorney General’s office and Superior of the Virgin Islands,” Dratte said. “As a result, the magistrate issued an arrest warrant.”

Bail for Delande was set at $50,000. The suspect posted bail and was released pending an advice-of- rights hearing.