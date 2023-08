FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Free Press has unconfirmed, but credible reports that three people have been killed in gunfire on St. Croix today.

The first homicide occurred in Williams Delight in the morning, according to a reliable source.

The next two homicides also occurred in Williams Delight — but in the afternoon, the source said.

This is a developing news story. We will bring you more detailed information as it becomes available.