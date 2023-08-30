Two Brothers Who Pointed Guns In Man’s Face To Rob Him of $200 Cash Arrested By VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — Two brothers who allegedly held up a man at gunpoint to rob him of $200 cash in Grove Place have been arrested, authorities said.

Shaquan George, 25, and Jaheem Maxwell, 26, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence, and Unauthorized possession of a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Bail for the brothers was set at $75,000.00 each.

The case began on May 8, 2023, between 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., when an adult male was taking the shortcut behind of Mutual Homes, when he was approached by Jaheem Maxwell and Shaquan George, who are brothers, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Shaquan George, 25, of St. Croix.

“Each suspect pulled and pointed guns at the victim, while Shaquan George removed $200.00 cash from the victim’s person,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim knew both suspects from past encounters.”

A warrant was sought for the arrest of both men and obtained on Thursday, August 17, 2023, according to Dratte.

Maxwell, who was previously arrested on gun possession charges, was arrested Friday and taken into official custody, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Jaheem Maxwell, 26, of St. Croix.

Unable to post bail of $75,000.00, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility. He was advised of his rights on Monday.

George surrendered himself to officers at the Police Administrative Building in Mars Hill without incident where he was taken into custody and formally charged, according to police.

Unable to post bail of $75,000, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for Friday in Superior Court.