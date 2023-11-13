Help Police Find Angel ‘Bricks’ Parrilla Wanted For Grand Larceny

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find a wanted St. Croix man for a crime in St. Thomas.

Angel “Bricks” Parrilla, 19, of New Castle Coakley in St. Croix is wanted in connection to a grand larceny incident in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Parrilla is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, a slim build and a light complexion. His height and weight are unknown to police.

If you see Angel Parrilla, or know his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.