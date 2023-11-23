Possible Coki Beach drowning still under investigation

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police continue to investigate the possible drowning of a person at Coki Point Beach, authorities said.

The deceased was transported by ambulance to Schneider Hospital on Wednesday after a call to the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the scene in St. Thomas

“Additional resources mobilized to a reported drowning at Coki Point Beach (Wednesday),” St. Thomas Rescue said. “Please avoid the area.”

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead by the attending emergency room room physician on Wednesday.

The cause of death is still unknown pending an autopsy, officials said, but detectives believe no foul play was uninvolved.