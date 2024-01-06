Virgin Islands Free Press

Panic Caused By ‘Bang’ Sound Leads To Festival Crowd Crush And ‘Many’ Injuries

Jan 5, 2024 #Crucian Festival Village, #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
FREDERIKSTED — Panic and confusion erupted in Frederiksted town early this morning after a loud noise frightened festivalgoers at the Crucian Festival Village.

Officers responded to a large crowd dispersing at the Crucian Festival Village about 12:50 a.m. after a table on stage fell causing a “popping” sound that some festivalgoers mistook for a gunshot, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

As the crowd stampeded, many individuals were injured and received medical attention; but, “no major injuries were reported,” according to the VIPD.

“During the commotion, an off-duty police officer observed an individual drawing what appeared to be a firearm,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The officer engaged the individual and was able to retrieve the firearm, which was later revealed to be a pellet gun.”

There is a person of interest at large in the pellet gun matter, according to Chichester.

The entire incident remains under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

“The Virgin Islands Police Department urges everyone to be vigilant as they are out enjoying
the remainder of the festival season,” Chichester said.

Anyone who has information on this matter can contact 911, or the CIB tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

