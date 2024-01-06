Panic Caused By ‘Bang’ Sound Leads To Festival Crowd Crush And ‘Many’ Injuries

FREDERIKSTED — Panic and confusion erupted in Frederiksted town early this morning after a loud noise frightened festivalgoers at the Crucian Festival Village.

Officers responded to a large crowd dispersing at the Crucian Festival Village about 12:50 a.m. after a table on stage fell causing a “popping” sound that some festivalgoers mistook for a gunshot, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

As the crowd stampeded, many individuals were injured and received medical attention; but, “no major injuries were reported,” according to the VIPD.

“During the commotion, an off-duty police officer observed an individual drawing what appeared to be a firearm,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The officer engaged the individual and was able to retrieve the firearm, which was later revealed to be a pellet gun.”

There is a person of interest at large in the pellet gun matter, according to Chichester.

The entire incident remains under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

“The Virgin Islands Police Department urges everyone to be vigilant as they are out enjoying

the remainder of the festival season,” Chichester said.

Anyone who has information on this matter can contact 911, or the CIB tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.