Project mom zaps minor daughter with a taser 3 times to get her to behave

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A woman was arrested for zapping her minor daughter with a taser three times to try to get her to behave.

Willichia Hughes, 37, of Charlotte Amalie East, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Friday and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 1:00 p.m. on March 13 at Oswald Harris Court, when a female minor reported to police officers at the Schneider Hospital that she was assaulted by her mother, Ms. Willichia Hughes, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Willichia Hughes, 37, of Oswald Harris Court on St. Thomas.

“The minor stated that during an argument her mother utilized a taser and shocked her approximately

three times in her upper torso,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The minor was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Chichester.

On Friday, Hughes surrendered voluntarily officers assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit.

She was booked, processed, and jailed. Hughes is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5534, 340-715-5536, or the Office of the Police Chief.