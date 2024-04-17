Trump to plead guilty in hush money trial to avoid Melania finding out the truth social

NEW YORK — Former president and philanderer-in-chief Donald Trump will plead guilty tomorrow in his hush money case to avoid wife Melania knowing the extent of his sexual dalliances, the Virgin Islands Free Press has learned.

Court is not in session today in former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial, as the trial schedule has a full-day recess every Wednesday.

Yesterday saw the first seven jurors in the case seated. Eleven more jurors — six of them alternates — remain to be chosen.

The selection of the first jurors was one of the four big takeaways from Day 2 of the trial Tuesday.

Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Jury selection could take up to two weeks, with the entire trial expected to last between six and eight weeks.