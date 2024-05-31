Man awaiting trial for robbery, now faces attempted murder charge

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man awaiting trial on robbery charges was arrested in another case on attempted murder charges, authorities said.

Darnley N. Petersen, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of ammunition, first-degree reckless endangerment and discharging or aiming a firearm. the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on September 10, 2023, when officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots being fired near the Richmond fire station on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

New VIPD mug shot of Darnley N. Petersen, 23, of St. Croix.

Responding officers interviewed the male victim, who told them that he was walking near the Richmond fire station when he heard a vehicle approaching from behind, police said.

He stated that as the vehicle approached him, a male suspect leaned out of the vehicle and began firing shots at him, according to police.

“The victim stated he was able to escape by running in the opposite direction,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was called to investigate the incident.

The CIB learned that it was Darnley Petersen “who fired shots at the victim from the passenger seat of the vehicle, which was being operated by Malyki Lockhart,” according to Chichester.

Based on the findings of the investigation, CIB detectives obtained a warrant for Petersen’s arrest for first-degree attempted murder.

Bail for Petersen was set at $1,000,000.00. To execute the arrest warrant, detectives visited the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove where Petersen is being held on robbery and related charges.

On Thursday, Petersen was picked up from the prison where he was being held and arrested on the new charges, booked and processed.

The suspect was then was transported back to Golden Grove prison. He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

