Repeat domestic violence offender charged this time with kidnapping

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man arrested multiple times on domestic violence charges has been arrested yet again — this time — for kidnapping and related charges.

Vernon Sackey Jr., 25, of Orange Grove, was arrested and charged with kidnapping-domestic violence, false imprisonment and kidnapping and simple assault & battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 11:06 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2024, when an adult female victim called emergency dispatchers to report that she needed assistance with her boyfriend Vernon Sackey Jr., who was keeping her against her will in his vehicle, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Vernon “Pappy” Sackey Jr., 25, of Orange Grove on St. Croix.

A Criminal Investigation Bureau detective’s investigation revealed that Sackey arrived at the

victim’s apartment, and she willingly left with him in his car, police said.

Sackey was irate at the time and began to threaten the victim’s life, according to police.

“She asked Sackey to let her out of the vehicle multiple times, but he did not, resulting in her call to 911,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Eventually, the victim was able to exit the vehicle, according to Chichester.

“Sackey tried to convince her to get back in the vehicle, but he fled the scene when he saw the approaching responding officers,” Chichester said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau met with Sackey at the Wilbur Francis Command

on Thursday, she said.

The suspect was arrested at that time, booked and processed.

No bail was offered due to the territory’s domestic violence statutes. Sackey was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.