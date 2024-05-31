Sion Hill man who attacked elderly father with machete and electric saw shot dead

CHRISTIANSTED — A Sion Hill man who attacked his elderly father with a machete and an electric saw was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

James Arthur Knowles, 44, was positively identified as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:29 p.m., when officers were dispatched to investigate a fatal shooting at a Sion Hill residence, according to the VIPD.

Thursday’s fatal shooting scene in Sion Hill on St. Croix. (Photo by: VIPD)

Detectives met with the surviving witnesses, who told them that the elderly male was attacked by his adult son Knowles, who was then armed with a machete, police said.

One witness was able to stop the initial machete attack, and the son exited the residence. only to return armed with a battery-powered reciprocating saw, according to police.

“(Knowles) advanced towards his father, who drew his firearm and fired three shots at his son,” the VIPD said on Facebook.

The gunshot victim was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent emergency surgery, however, he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Four years ago, Knowles was awaiting trial on DUI charges when he was arrested for firing an unlicensed firearm. The Sion Hill man was incredulous when officers arrested him December 1, 2020, saying that he was only “testing my gun,” court documents show.

At that time, James Arthur Knowles was charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm, after officers confirmed that he was not licensed to possess firearms or ammunition in the territory, according to a sworn police affidavit.

He was also charged with attempted escape from an officer, aggravated assault and battery, and interfering with an officer discharging his or her duties, after a struggle in which police said he kicked an officer in her eye.