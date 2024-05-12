UVI graduates get diplomas, feted by famed rap duo Rock City

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The University of the Virgin Islands Class of 2024 won’t soon forget a memorable part of the commencement ceremony.

In addition to the customary pomp and circumstance, the event featured an impromptu performance by the dynamic sibling duo, Rock City.

Family, friends and supporters gathered Thursday afternoon at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center on the Orville Kean Campus to celebrate the accomplishment of the graduates.

Graduates take a group selfie after Thursday’s ceremony on St. Thomas. (Photo by SARA KIRKPATRICK)

With celebration and gratitude in the air, 182 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Two hundred and sixty-four degrees will be conferred between the St. Thomas and St. Croix campuses.

The “Resilient, Innovative, and Determined” Class of 2024 will be a memorable one for UVI President David Hall, after 15 years of service the ceremony marked his final graduating class as president.

“Use the skills and talents that you have to make this world a better place,” Hall told students.

UVI selected former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to deliver the keynote address.

Bottoms served in all three branches of government, as a judge, city council member, and mayor, marking a first in Atlanta’s history.

YOU CAN CALL THEM “DR. R. CITY” NOW: Theron Thomas, of R.City, performs “Locked Away” with the University of the Virgin Islands’ concert band and choir during the UVI commencement ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas. Theron and Timothy Thomas, who have received international acclaim for their music and songwriting, both received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree as a part of the ceremony. More than 180 students also received their diplomas

Her tenure as mayor began in January 2018, and spanned critical periods including a global pandemic and a racial justice movement.

The message she shared with graduates is “nothing beats failure but a try.”

“There may be times in your life when those who love you most may not understand the very best of who you are, the essence of your being, or the nature of your dreams, or the inherent greatness that is uniquely within you,” Bottoms said. “It’s my sincere hope graduates, that you don’t ever allow the limitations of those around you to stifle those things that make you you.”

Bottoms was bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, along with the musical duo Theron and Timothy Thomas.

The brothers, hailing from St. Thomas, have gained international acclaim for their music and songwriting.

Most recently, Theron Thomas won Songwriter of the Year, non-classical at the 66th Grammy Awards in February.

After receiving their honorary degrees, the UVI concert band played a musical selection, concluding with R. City’s platinum single, “Locked Away.”

The brothers took to the mic and sang the tune, along with the graduates and crowd.

Governor Albert Bryan joked that the class received a free concert, adding, “Pressure is going to get a PhD next year,” referring to St. Thomas native and reggae artist Delyno “Pressure” Brown.

To give back to the community, Theron and Timothy also presented a $20,000 donation to the university in their father’s name.

Jackeima Flemming, who graduated summa cum laude and earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration marketing, was selected as this year’s class speaker.

She spoke to students about the struggles of life, and the keys to preserving to achieving success.

“What is used to transport one from the abyss to the summit of success? It’s one that rides on four wheels, the wheels of faith, friends, family and financial aid of course,” Fleming said.

“The power of faith both in oneself, and in something greater than ourselves catapults courage, but faith alone may not always suffice, that’s where the support of friends and family comes into play, the cherished relationships that can serve as pillars of strength.”

Flemming urged her fellow graduates to seize the opportunities to come and to embrace the challenges that lie ahead.

“Let us be bold, let us be courageous, and above all, be true to ourselves.”

By SARA KIRKPATRICK/V.I. Daily News