Whim Museum added to U.S. list of endangered historic places

FREDERIKSTED — The Estate Whim Museum was added to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of the 11 most endangered historic places last week.

The designation was lauded by a vocal segment of the community who have long voiced frustration with St. Croix Landmarks Society leadership over their stewardship of the museum’s structures and the historic collections housed within. In a statement, the Save Whim Museum advocacy group expressed pride over the success of their proposal to have the Estate Whim Museum included on this year’s list.

“Designation as severely endangered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation should mobilize all stakeholders,” they said, including the Virgin Islands government, SCLS officers and board members, past and present members and volunteers, and Crucians passionate about conserving their cultural heritage.

Michael Connors, one of the driving forces behind the group, said in an email to the Daily News that the application for designation was researched, written and submitted by the group, and that they look forward to working with NTHP “to make the best possible use of this nomination to activate cooperation and secure the human and material resources necessary to finally restore and forever preserve Estate Whim Museum for future generations.”

Located on 12 acres on the southwest corner of St. Croix, the cotton and sugar plantation was worked by generations of enslaved Africans. The plantation continued operations for 30 years after emancipation until the Fireburn uprising of 1878.

Since 1954, the St. Croix Landmarks Society has leased the property from the Virgin Islands government and operated it as a museum featuring Crucian furniture and decorative arts, a research and genealogical library and cultural demonstrations.

But in 2017, Hurricane Maria battered the museum and damaged the roof of the plantation’s Great House.

Carol Quillen, chief executive officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said the museum illuminates significant chapters in the island’s history, giving locals and visitors opportunities to reflect on the lives of past Virgin Islanders.

“Unfortunately, without additional funding and support, the estate’s hurricane damaged buildings and its important collections will continue to deteriorate,” she said in a statement issued by the SCLS. “We urge all supporters of the Estate Whim Museum to align around a preservation strategy that will allow the museum to be repaired as soon as possible.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately-funded nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington D.C. For nearly 75 years, the organization has worked to support the preservation of culturally and historically significant places throughout the United States. They have been releasing annual “11 Most Endangered Historic Places” lists since 1988.

Other sites on this year’s list include the Texas home of famed songwriter Cindy Walker; the oldest structure in Eatonville, Fla., which was one of the country’s first self-governing, all-Black municipalities; and one of two remaining middle-of-the-river lighthouses in New York.

The St. Croix Landmarks Society, the nonprofit that operates the Estate Whim Museum, said in an announcement last week that the designation was one of two recent developments in the museum’s long journey to restoration.

SCLS Board Chair Valencio Jackson stated in that press release that the nonprofit had also signed a memorandum of understanding with the V.I. Disaster Recovery Office to expedite repairs to the museum.

Under that agreement, the Disaster Recovery Office will manage the restoration of the Whim Great House and all other structures damaged by Hurricane Maria, with contractors assigned by ODR to manage “efforts related to the repair of the Leased Premises pursuant to federal disaster relief programs” and oversight from ODR.

After signing the memorandum, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. called the Estate Whim Museum a treasured historical site and “living testament to the resilience and spirit of our people,” according to the SCLS press release.

Jackson stated that the SCLS welcomed the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s designation, “which will bring national attention and resources to our efforts to restore Estate Whim Museum to optimal condition.”

