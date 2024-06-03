CEO Andrew Smith resigns from WAPA amid chaos at public utility

CEO Andrew Smith resigns from WAPA amid chaos at public utility

Breaking News, Business News, Consumer News, St. Croix News, St. John News, St. Thomas News

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — CEO Andrew Smith has resigned from WAPA after weeks of rotating power outages on all three major islands.

Kyle Fleming, chairman of the WAPA governing board, said today Smith submitted his letter of resignation to the WAPA Board of Directors. The WAPA CEO and executive director’s last day will be June 30th.

Fleming said that Smith was recruited “to develop a strategic plan to improve the authority’s financial and operational performance.”

CEO Andrew Smith resigns from WAPA amid chaos at public utility

“The governing board recognizes and thanks CEO Smith for the changes and improvements he brought to the authority,” he said.

Fleming said the acquisition of the propane supply infrastructure was one of Smith’s many accomplishments.

POWERLESS! WAPA customers at the mercy of utility company’s utter incompetence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *