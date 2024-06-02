Bryan on WAPA: In his own words

Governor Bryan’s 2019 State of the Territory speech:

“WAPA’s fiscal affairs can only be characterized as abysmal. …The reality of the situation is that WAPA has continued to fail us in providing the solutions that will lower our light bills, and we have failed as a government to provide them with the adequate cash flows and the support that would assist in putting them on the right footing.”

Governor Bryan’s 2020 State of the Territory speech:

“To achieve a complete recovery for our territory, we must have reliable and affordable energy, which is the absolute foundation for sustaining a strong economy and a decent standard of living. Last year for the first time in a long time, this government paid its debt in full to WAPA, which enabled the utility to keep the lights on and the water flowing. Now we must focus our efforts on transforming our utility by financially stabilizing the Authority, improving storm resiliency, and increasing the use of renewable energy.”

Governor Bryan’s 2021 State of the Territory speech:

“This Administration has given the Authority stability, and the support necessary to make the changes. We are encouraged by the improvements to date, but customers deserve better. I have called on WAPA’s Board to fully investigate the lingering issues, demonstrate accountability, and give ratepayers reasonable rates. Customers must feel confident that what is billed is what is owed.”

Governor Bryan’s 2022 State of the Territory speech:

The provision of affordable, reliable, and quality water and power is an essential part of our infrastructure and crucial for our continued economic growth. The inadequacy of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority in fulfilling this mission has been the source of discussion, deliberation, and frustration in this community for decades.

However, I have maintained that WAPA is a public corporation and an asset that belongs to the people of the Virgin Islands.”

Governor Bryan’s 2023 State of the Territory speech:

I have committed to fixing the issues of WAPA within my second term. As you have come to learn, I am a man of my word and I take my promises seriously. Solving the energy crisis in the Virgin Islands is a goal that was never really feasible until now.

We have the resources, for the first time, to make our energy source affordable, reliable, and renewable. I am confident in setting this goal because I know there are tremendous resources being made available to help WAPA turn the corner on its problems and this administration has the courage and determination to see it through.

Governor Bryan’s 2024 State of the Territory speech:

“My friends, I am fully committed to fixing WAPA and restoring its viability as a government agency. Most importantly, changing our perspective and approach to the energy challenges of this territory is essential. We are working very diligently to transform the future of energy in the U.S. Virgin Islands. In years past, our economy and quality of life have been crippled by the oppressive costs of fuel for energy production. That is why we have invested over $100 million to subsidize the cost of energy to keep the rates from increasing. Our vision is to reduce the energy burden of Virgin Islanders, which is at the core of many of our challenges. Residents and businesses must have affordable and resilient energy options.

We are moving to a future where our power generation will be decentralized, with greater reliance on small private power producers.”

May 28, 2024 Governor Bryan’s Press Conference:

“No one is coming with a magic wand to fix WAPA, it is up to us.”

May 29, 2024 Governor Bryan’s Press Release:

“We estimate it will take a minimum of five months to address some of the more pressing issues. We are in this for the long haul, and we will not stop until we have fixed WAPA, just as we have fixed GERS.”