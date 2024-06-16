Chaselle McConnell named State Teacher of the Year

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Education held its 2024-2025 State Teacher of the Year (STOTY) Selection Ceremony on St. Croix on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at Government House and was attended by dignitaries and special guests, including Governor Albert Bryan, Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach, Senator Marise James, Chair of the Committee on Education and Workforce Development, Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington, St. Croix District Acting Insular Superintendent, Carla Bastian-Knight, VIDE District Leadership, school administrators, staff, family, friends, and well-wishers.

The occasion was a celebration of excellence in education. It recognized the outstanding contributions of the two State Teacher of the Year finalists, Chaselle McConnell (St. Croix Educational Complex High School- STX District) and Chevell Simeon (Charlotte Amalie High School- STTJ District).

At the VIDE, we are Public School Proud and particularly proud to acknowledge both teachers who exemplify the dedication, passion, and commitment that define exceptional educators. Their unwavering commitment to their students serves as a beacon of inspiration. Chaselle McConnell was named the 2024-2025 State Teacher of the Year.

Congratulations to McConnell on this well-deserved achievement!