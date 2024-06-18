Four top-ranking government officials embroiled in federal investigations

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Carleton Dowe, the Virgin Islands Port Authority’s executive director, is the fourth top-ranking government official to receive a target letter from the federal government stating that they were the subject of an active criminal investigation, the Virgin Islands Free Press has learned.

Virgin Islands Police Commissioner Ray Martinez, Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal, and Sports Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White received similar letters, which was confirmed by Governor Albert Bryan and Virgin Islands Attorney General nominee Gordon Rhea in an emergency press conference at Government House on Monday morning.

At the press conference, Bryan said he asked for the resignations of Martinez and O’Neal. By today, Martinez and O’Neal had complied with the governor’s request and submitted their letters of resignation which were accepted.

Neither Bryan nor Rhea mentioned Dowe during the press conference. Bryan stated that he did not ask for the resignation of White, but did not say why.

Virgin Islands Port Authority Executive Director Carleton Dowe

Sources close to the V.I. Free Press confirmed that Dowe had his phones, computers and computer devices confiscated by federal agents in St. Thomas on Monday. The VIPD executive director was given a target letter at that time, which is often used in white collar crime cases by the federal government to inform the recipient that investigators believe the subject has committed a crime.

All of the top-ranking government officials currently under investigation are based in St. Thomas. None of them have been officially charged or arrested yet.

Dowe did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to VIPA via Facebook and email.

Meanwhile, Bryan defended the government’s contracts with Mon Ethos Pro Support at the press conference on Monday, and said he was not warned in advance about the surveillance company’s owner, David Whitaker, a felon who is currently facing a wide range of allegations from former employees and associates.

“I don’t know about anybody warning me about signing any contracts with Mon Ethos or David Whitaker. What I can tell you is that we have been having excellent results in terms of our crime,” Bryan said at a press conference at Government House, St. Thomas.

But a former Virgin Islands government contractor, Matthew May, said that he warned Bryan and other officials on multiple occasions, starting in July 2022, that he had serious concerns the company was overstating its technological capabilities, and overcharging for cybersecurity and surveillance services.

When Bryan failed to heed his warnings, May said he contacted the FBI.

“You’re the governor of the Virgin Islands, you had all the information. It’s your responsibility to do right by the people,” May said.

Bryan spoke alongside his nominee for Attorney General, Gordon Rhea, and both sought to quell rumors of looming federal indictments and widespread wrongdoing.

“The investigation is just that,” Rhea said. Martinez and O’Neal “have not been charged with anything,” and “what they’ve been asked to do is provide information, documents, cellphones, that sort of thing. That is common in any sort of investigation. So, with respect to them, I say let’s see where things go.”

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. conducting the “emergency” press conference at Government House in St. Thomas on Monday morning.

Government House spokesman Richard Motta, issued a statement Sunday that did not address O’Neal, but said Martinez “is implicated in an ongoing federal investigation. Adhering to our zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the governor has accepted Mr. Martinez’s resignation to ensure the integrity of our law enforcement efforts.”

Bryan took questions from the press after confirming the probes, but noted he could not directly comment on them. When asked, Bryan said he has not requested White’s resignation, “not at this time. This is a recent development, so we’re looking into what his exposure may be.”

The governor was also asked whether anyone in government had brought up questions about Whitaker’s criminal past before signing contracts with Mon Ethos, “I can’t say that no one has ever brought it up,” Bryan responded. “These things are based on results, so we’ve just been having some good results in terms of crime and crime tracking. I have to honestly say, I was not aware of any contracts for them to install permanent cameras. I know they just won a contract with the Sports Park and Recreation, but that hasn’t been let yet, there’s been no notice to proceed.”

The Virgin Islands government has paid Mon Ethos Pro Support $3.31 million since August 2022, $1.46 million of which was paid without a contract in place.

The $3.31 includes $1.77 million from the Office of Management and Budget, which used funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to publicly available expenditure reports on the website Transparency.vi.gov.

The Virgin Islands Police Department has paid Mon Ethos $1.54 million to date, and the Education Department has entered a $1.9 million contract with the company to install surveillance cameras in St. Croix schools, which Bryan signed on February 28.

Bryan said the government’s involvement with Mon Ethos began when the company was hired to sweep for hidden surveillance devices, known as “bugs,” found in government offices in May 2022.

“That’s a protracted and a long story, and I guess that’s part of the investigation too,” Bryan said. “That’s how this relationship with them started, they allegedly found all of these bugs.”

May said that he was using his intelligence background to work with Virgin Islands Police and was “helping them with crimes and gang violence” pro bono before working under a two-year $700,000 contract.

He said Martinez began insisting that Mon Ethos take on more investigations and work for the department, and “the bill rates were $1,200 an hour, for services when they had another company under contract,” that was charging closer to $100 for the same tasks.

May said he contacted several officials, including Bryan, and “I met with him four or five times about it,” including at a meeting in Washington D.C. in February 2023.

“We talked extensively about it and they all agreed that this guy was a con artist and a fear mongerer,” May said.

May said he was so alarmed that he also contacted federal law enforcement.

“For two years, I warned them. And not just warning them lightly, like jumping on the desk,” May said of local officials.

Whitaker is a convicted felon who made news headlines for helping the federal government secure a $500 million settlement with Google, earning him a reduced 70-month prison sentence for fraud in 2011.

He and his companies are now facing multiple lawsuits and allegations from investors, lenders, vendors, former employees, and others who say they lost large sums of money to scams.

Whitaker could not be reached for comment, but since his release, he has compiled a lengthy resume listing a number of businesses and volunteer services.

Under “Community and Giving Back,” Whitaker wrote that he “Developed a free platform for online education,” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and included a link to a website that appears to have been created for the University of the Virgin Islands.

A UVI spokeswoman said that Whitaker pitched the idea, but they declined his offer, and never approved his creation of the website.

“The University of the Virgin Islands was contacted by David Whitaker in 2020 just after the COVID -19 lockdown and he introduced himself and his company. Whitaker indicated that his company was seeking ways to do something regarding technology delivery of content in schools,” UVI spokeswoman Tamika Thomas-Williams said in an email.

“As a demo, he created what it would look like for some of our colleges and schools. The focus was on being able to deliver content during the shutdown due to the pandemic. The sites were only demos, and were never live or utilized, to my knowledge. The University never authorized the publication of the demo sites with the use of its name, logos or images of any of its infrastructure. Mon Ethos was not contracted to do work and we did not move forward with utilizing his product/site for delivery of content,” according to UVI.

Whitaker’s resume also lists him as the founder of 19 companies, including USVI News.

The Facebook-driven “news” website briefly hired off-island actors to portray local reporters in videos online, and Whitaker did hire one on-island anchor, Allison Bourne-Vanneck.

During her short tenure with the company, Bourne-Vanneck reported on Martinez’s announcement about the recording devices, and USVI News did not disclose Whitaker’s work for the police department.

Bourne-Vanneck sued USVI News and World Report in V.I. Superior Court in January 2023, and said she was owed more than $16,000 for her work in August and September 2022.

Bourne-Vanneck also sought to add Whitaker and Mon Ethos Pro Support as defendants, as when she did receive payment, “her paychecks were issued by Mon Ethos — not USVI News,” according to court records filed by her attorney, C. Jacob Gower, who declined to comment. “In general, USVI News simply functions as a facade for Mr. Whitaker, the dominant member of USVI News.”

Whitaker ultimately settled the lawsuit with Bourne-Vanneck for an undisclosed amount, and it’s unclear if there are any other employees of USVI News remaining.

The website’s posts do not have named bylines, and appear to be repackaged press releases and articles that closely resemble reporting by other local online blogs. USVI News ceased posting new articles after news broke of the federal investigation Saturday.

The Virgin Islands Daily News contributed to this report.