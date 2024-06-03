Man who tried to slip off island after firing 5 shots in the air near crowded bar arrested

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man who tried to slip off island after firing 5 shots in the air near a crowded Christiansted Boardwalk bar has been arrested, authorities said.

Hillman Faucher Jr., 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:40 a.m. on May 31, when officers were dispatched to the Nirvana Bar & Lounge in the Pan Am Pavilion near the Christiansted Boardwalk on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Hillman Faucher Jr., 33, of St. Croix.

Investigating officers met with a concerned citizen who stated that when a man with a light complexion with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt, and jeans exited the Nirvana Bar & Lounge, he pulled out a handgun and fired approximately five shots into the air and left the area, police said.

A Criminal Investigation Bureau detective assigned to the case found that the entire incident was captured on surveillance video, according to police.

Detectives used the surveillance video to positively identify Hillman Faucher Jr. as the gunman who fired multiple shots in the air near the Nirvana Bar & Lounge, police said.

“The surveillance video clearly showed Faucher firing his firearm while others were present near the establishment and the Pan Am Pavilion,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Faucher was detained Saturday by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as he attempted to board a flight at Rohlsen Airport scheduled to depart off island, according to Chichester.

HSI immediately contacted VIPD detectives, who went to the airport and took Faucher into official custody on reckless endangerment charges, she said.

Faucher was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station where he was

advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Faucher was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.