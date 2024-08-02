2 men arrested for February carjacking where owner of vehicle was pistol-whipped, robbed

KINGSHILL — Two men were arrested this week in connection to a February carjacking in which the owner of the vehicle was pistol-whipped, authorities said.

Samuel Rivera Jr. and I’Koyo Matthias, each 32, were arrested August 23 on charges related to a violent armed robbery in February, Virgin Islands Attorney General nominee Gordon Rhea said.

“During (the robbery) the victim was pistol-whipped, and his money and car were stolen,” Attorney General Rhea said.

Rivera and Matthias were arrested based on warrants issued and appeared for their advice-of-rights hearings today at the Virgin Islands Superior Court in Estate Kingshill, VIDOJ spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh said.

Rivera and Matthias are charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, unauthorized use

of a vehicle, and conspiracy, according to Goomansingh.

“Additionally, because of search warrants executed in connection with the armed robbery case, Samuel Rivera Jr. has been charged with firearm possession after a weapon was found at his home,” she said.

According to a sworn police affidavit, on February 22, 2024, at 9:56 a.m. the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a robbery in the vicinity of Strictly the Best Clothing Store in Estate Castle Coakley across from the Sunny Isle Shopping Center.

Officers contacted the victim who stated that he had been robbed of his vehicle and other belongings the evening in question. The victim was struck by a firearm and his vehicle, a dark green Infinity, was stolen.