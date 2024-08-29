Ikoyo Matthias’ ‘gang’ accused of ‘badly’ beating man at Sion Farm car wash

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a man was badly beaten at a bar and car wash in Sion Farm.

Ikoyo Matthias, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 10:18 p.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of an assault that occurred in the vicinity of Carlos Bar, according to the VIPD.

“The responding officer made contact with the victim who was badly beaten,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Ikoyo Matthias, 32, of St. Croix.

A detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Bureau met with the victim who stated that “Matthias and his co-conspirators assaulted him,” according to Chichester.

The investigation corroborated the facts presented by the victim, demonstrating probable cause to charge Matthias, police said.

On August 23, 2024, an arrest warrant was signed for Ikoyo Matthias and his co-conspirators, according to police.

Matthias was located, taken into official custody and advised of his Miranda Rights against self-incrimination.

Police alleged that Samuel Rivera Jr. was involved with Matthias in a Castle Coakley robbery attempt but did not state when it occurred.

The suspect was then transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station where he was booked and charged.

Bail for Matthias was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Matthias is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.