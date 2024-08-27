Krystal Hardy launches campaign for the Senate on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Krystal Hardy, a multi-generational native of St. Croix, officially announced her candidacy today for the U.S. Virgin Islands Senate representing the district of St. Croix.

Krystal has committed herself to the community as a former educator, volunteer, and cultural advocate, preserving the island’s rich heritage through her work with the Caribbean Dance nonprofit.

She is now stepping up to channel her passion and commitment into the Senate, focusing on the key issues that directly affect the people of St. Croix.

“As a proud native of St. Croix, this community has always been at the heart of everything I do,” said Krystal Hardy. “I am running for Senate to ensure that our voices are heard and that our needs are met. My campaign will prioritize serious infrastructure improvements to stabilize our power, improve our education system, reduce violent crime, expand access to healthcare, and drive economic growth by creating more jobs. I believe in the power of service to others, and I am dedicated to making a positive impact on the community that has given so much to me.”

Hardy’s campaign will focus on actionable solutions to the challenges facing St. Croix, with a commitment to accessibility, honesty, and transparency. She aims to address the long-standing issues of WAPA outages and advocate for reduced energy costs for residents and businesses.

“I have always prided myself on being accessible and transparent, and I bring a fresh perspective that is desperately needed in our Senate,” Hardy continued. “If given the honor to serve as your Senator, I will work tirelessly to be a voice for all residents and to improve the quality of life in St. Croix.”

Krystal Hardy invites the community to join her in this journey to create a brighter future for St. Croix.