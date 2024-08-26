USVI hosts ‘successful’ inaugural Medicaid territories summit

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Human Services proudly hosted the inaugural U.S. Territories Medicaid Enterprise Systems Summit from August 19-21,

This groundbreaking three-day event, held at the Westin Beach Resort at Frenchman’s Reef,

brought together Medicaid program leaders, federal partners, healthcare professionals, and

stakeholders from across the U.S. territories to engage in vital discussions on enhancing Medicaid

services.

The summit featured a series of collaborative sessions focused on key areas including Program

Integrity, Workforce Development, Medicaid Financing, and Systems Enhancement.

Attendees participated in in-depth workshops, panel discussions, and presentations aimed at sharing insights, exploring innovative solutions, and fostering a collective approach to overcoming the unique challenges faced by Medicaid programs in the territories.

Hosting this inaugural summit was a significant milestone for the Virgin Islands, emphasizing its leadership role in bringing together territories to address shared healthcare goals and challenges.

The summit not only highlighted the Virgin Islands’ commitment to advancing Medicaid services but also provided a unique platform for open dialogue and collaboration.

Human Services Commissioner Averil George underscored the importance of the event.

“It was vital to have these meaningful conversations with our counterparts across the territories and federal partners,” Commissioner George said. “The summit allowed us to share our experiences, learn from one another, and develop strategies to enhance the quality of care for all our Medicaid beneficiaries. I am grateful for the opportunity to host this event and for the commitment shown by all participants to improve healthcare outcomes in our communities.”

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all

delegates from the U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and Guam, who participated and shared their valuable insights.

We also express our gratitude to all the vendors, including Gainwell, RedMane, PointClickCare, and

HealthTech Solutions, for their contributions to the summit’s success.

Special thanks are due to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the National

Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD), and the distinguished panelists and speakers, including

Director Michelle Francis (OHIT), Justa Encarnacion (DOH), Dr. Tae Hunte Caesar, (DOH), Tina

Commissiong, Jay Woods (FHC), Basil Ottley from the Department of Interior (DOI), Kate McEvoy

of NAMD, Senator Marvin Blyden, Senate Vice President of the 35th Legislature, and Director

Rupert O. Ross Jr.,(BIT). We also appreciate the support from the Department of Property and

Procurement for their integral role in the event’s success.

“This summit was an incredible opportunity for us to come together as a community of Medicaid professionals and leaders,” said P&P Director Gary Smith. “By sharing our experiences and challenges, we’ve laid the groundwork for stronger partnerships that will enhance the quality of care for Medicaid beneficiaries across the territories.”

The summit concluded on a high note, with participants expressing optimism about the future of

Medicaid in the territories. The Virgin Islands looks forward to continued collaboration with its territorial and federal partners as they work together to strengthen Medicaid programs and better serve their communities.

The Department of Human Services extends its gratitude to Director Gary Smith, Commissioner Averil George, Assistant Commissioner Denelle Baptiste, and the USVI Medicaid team for their leadership and dedication in making this summit a resounding success. Special thanks are also due to the Bryan/Roach Administration for their unwavering support.