5 shot after gunman opens fire on crowd at New York Caribbean Carnival parade

BROOKLYN — Five people were shot after a suspect fired a weapon into a crowd along the New York Caribbean Carnival parade route today, police said.

Police said the shooting was an intentional act toward a group of people.

The suspect stood on the cement divider on Eastern Parkway and fired into the crowd where thousands of people were watching the parade, police said.

“This was not random. This was an intentional act,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Reports of a shooting happened near Classon Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

In a news conference, police said four males and 1 female were stuck by the gunfire.

Police said two of the victims are in critical condition and three have non-life-threatening injuries.

At least one person is still being sought.

The suspect is described as a male 6’2″ to 6’3″ slim build. wearing a bandana, brown shirt, who fled Westbound on Eastern Parkway towards Classon Avenue, police said.

Chell said the department has put in an incredible amount of work all holiday weekend already to keep the area as secure as possible for J’ouvert and the parade,.

“However today, one person intentionally going after a group of people tried to ruin the day for everybody,” Chell said.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any video of the incident that may be helpful to their investigation.

If you have any video or information police would like to hear from you at 1800 577 TIPS where you always have the option to keep it anonymous.

