Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club hosts annual kids fishing tournament in St. Thomas

Kids – let’s go fishing! The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Kids Fishing Tournament will take place on Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor (AYH) Marina in Red Hook, St. Thomas. Register for FREE at www.vigfc.com.

The event is FREE for youth aged 14 years and younger. A parent or guardian must accompany all junior anglers. Each registrant receives a t-shirt, backpack, handlines, bait, and bucket. Club members will be on hand at the dock to offer fishing tips.

Fishing is a great family activity, healthy outdoor sport, and life skill that’s a natural for us here in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where we are surrounded by sea. The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club is pleased to host this annual event and make it easy for first-time and repeat fishers alike by providing everything needed. It’s fun to watch the junior anglers spread out along the docks to fish, and afterward, there’s pizza and prizes,” says Kelvin Bailey, Jr., president of the VIGFC Board of Directors.

Weighing in a catch at the 2023 VIGFC Kid’s Tournament. (Photo credit: Dean Barnes)

The catch will be officially weighed by the Department of Planning and Natural Resource’s (DPNR) Fish & Wildlife Division professionals. Kids are encouraged to be conservation conscious and release their catch.

There will be free pizza sponsored by Island Time Pub and drinks after fishing. Prizes, which will be awarded in two age groups: 11 and under, and 12 to 14 years, trophies, cash prizes, gift certificates, and rash guards donated by community businesses. Sponsored by the VIGFC, AYH, DPNR Fish & Wildlife, Neptune Fishing Supplies, Seas the Day, and Island Time Pub. Additional sponsorship is welcome. For more information, call (340) 775-9144 or Email: usvigfc@gmail.com