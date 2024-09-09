Bryan promises to pay $27 million in income tax refunds within 30 days

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In an impassioned statement during today’s Government House weekly

press briefing, Governor Albert Bryan announced that the Government of the Virgin Islands will

pay out an additional $27 million in income tax refunds over the next 30 days.

This payout follows earlier distributions of $5.1 million to 1,260 taxpayers in July and another $5 million to $5.1 million to 1,745 taxpayers in August, marking yet another decisive step in the Bryan-Roach administration’s efforts to deliver financial relief to Virgin Islanders.

Bryan made the announcement as part of a broader call to action to address the economic

pressures facing Virgin Islanders grappling with inflation. Along with the announcement of the income tax refund payments, the governor urged the 35th Legislature to take up legislation that would incrementally raise the minimum wage from the current rate of $10.50 per hour.

“Today, I’m proud to announce an additional $27 million in income tax refunds will be issued to Virgin Islanders who have been waiting patiently for what they are owed. This is just one part of our strategy to provide immediate financial relief to our people who are feeling the weight of inflation,” Bryan said. “But we must go further. I’m calling on the 35th Legislature to consider legislation

that would increase the minimum wage. Our workers deserve a fair wage that keeps pace with the rising cost of living in our territory.”

The $27 million in planned refund payments will go to taxpayers who are due a refund, provided their filings are free of errors or not under audit. This significant payout comes on the heels of the $5.1 million in refunds distributed in both July and August, reinforcing the administration’s steadfast commitment to addressing the backlog of unpaid refunds.

“We are making real progress in resolving the tax refund backlog, and this latest round of payments is proof of our dedication to getting Virgin Islanders their money,” Bryan said. “Since taking office, we have paid out more than $300 million in refunds, and we will not stop until every taxpayer who is owed a refund receives it. Every dollar back in the hands of our people is a dollar that strengthens our local economy.”

Bryan said his announcement reflects the administration’s “wider fiscal and economic policy, which

includes advocating for measures to ease the financial burden on residents amid surging inflation.”

In his address, the governor stressed the importance of giving residents the resources they need to

weather these tough economic times, pointing to the proposed minimum wage legislation as a critical step.

“Our income tax refunds are providing immediate relief, but we must also look toward long-term

solutions,” he said. “An increase in the minimum wage is a step in the right direction, and I urge the Legislature to join me in supporting this necessary change. The people of the Virgin Islands should not have to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table.”

Bryan also reminded taxpayers to ensure their filings are complete, accurate, and not under

audit to avoid any delays in receiving their refunds. Those who meet these conditions will receive their refunds within the next 30 days.

With this latest payout plan, the Bryan-Roach administration continues to focus on financial

accountability, economic recovery, and improving the quality of life for all Virgin Islanders. The

Governor reaffirmed his commitment to making sure that the territory’s tax refund backlog is fully

addressed, while also pushing for broader economic reforms to benefit the workforce and stimulate

economic growth.