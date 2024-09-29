Bryan says he supports sustainable aquaculture, fish farming in the territory

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan met with representatives from Caribbean Sustainable

Aquaculture (CSA), a leading advocate for sustainable development in the Caribbean, to discuss an initiative that will introduce fish farming to the Virgin Islands, enhancing food security, promoting sustainable agriculture, and boosting the local economy.

The meeting focused on the potential benefits of fish farming and new innovative farming methods that combine aquaculture (raising fish) in inland nurseries and then deploying them in giant fish cages.

These cages re typically submerged to 150-200 feet and are monitored and fed by a surface vessel to ensure growth rates and optimal conditions.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our efforts to make the Virgin Islands more self-sufficient and resilient,” Bryan said. “The introduction of fish farming will not only help us reduce our dependence on imported food but will also create new opportunities for local farmers and entrepreneurs.”

The CSA, a leading advocate for sustainable development in the Caribbean, will be providing technical expertise, training, and support to ensure the successful implementation of these systems in the Virgin Islands.

The organization currently has operations in Curaçao, Norway and Morocco. The agency has a proven track record of promoting environmentally friendly agricultural practices that contribute to food security and economic development across the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Virgin Islands on this initiative,” said Dennis Brow, a spokesperson for CSA. “Aquaponics represents the future of farming, especially in island communities where space and resources are limited. By working together, we can create a model for sustainable agriculture that benefits both the environment and the people.”

The introduction of fish farming aligns with the Virgin Islands’ broader goals of promoting environmental sustainability, enhancing food sovereignty, and creating economic opportunities for residents.

The initiative is expected to roll out in phases on their recent visit CSA officials have been identifying potential off shore sites on St. Croix.

They have also started initial discussions with fishermen and with plans to expand the program

territory-wide in the coming years.

As part of the initiative, the CSA will also engage with local schools and community groups to provide education on sustainable farming practices, helping to inspire the next generation of Virgin Islanders to take an active role in the territory’s agricultural future.

Governor Bryan and the CSA representatives expressed their shared commitment to ensuring that this initiative benefits all residents of the Virgin Islands. Further updates on the project, including how local farmers and entrepreneurs can get involved, will be provided in the coming months.