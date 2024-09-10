Dashing Eagles look to get Jones’ 1st win vs. Barbados in Nations League match

KINGSHILL — Terry Jones Sr. called his first game as head coach of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team a success, even thought it was a draw.

But Jones would like to wrap up the Dashing Eagles’ September group-play match schedule in the CONCACAF Nations League with an even better result when they face Barbados today.

“We’re planning on trying to win it,” Jones told The Daily News. “We’re working towards that. We have some plays that we’re going to try and see if that works. But there’s a lot of positivity — we’re not going there to lie down to these guys at all.”

The USVI-Barbados match will be played at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. Match time is 4 p.m. Atlantic.

U.S. Virgin Islands defender Zahmyre Harris, left, drives the ball against Barbados midfielder Christopher Rahming Jr. during their group play match Wednesday, September 4, in the CONCACAF Nations League tournament at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. The Dashing Eagles rallied for a 3-3 draw against the Bahamas, and will next play Barbados today at the Bethlehem Complex. (2024CONCACAF photo by PRISCILA BUTLE)

The U.S. Virgin Islands (0-1-0, one point) — playing in League C’s Group A — are coming off a 3-all draw against the Bahamas on Wednesday, Sept. 4, with the Dashing Eagles rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the second half.

The USVI had goals from Naqwan Henry in the 27th minute, Rakeem Joseph in the 77th minute and Gabriel Catone-Highfield — a substitute making his first international appearance — in the 86th minute.

“The subs we made were brilliant,” said Jones, who used five of his seven allowed substitutions in the match. “They came in and helped change the game. The momentum changed, and were were able to score.”

Meanwhile, Barbados (1-0-0, three points) is coming off a 3-2 victory over the Bahamas (0-1-1, one point) on Saturday.

Like the USVI, the Bajan Tridents had to rally against The Baha Boyz, scoring twice in a three-minute span late in the second half.

So a win by the USVI National Team today would give them the group lead with two group-play matches remaining — both in October at a site to be determined — while a Barbados win or draw would keep them atop the standings.

“There’s new business at hand,” Jones said. “We saw some stuff that [Barbados] did, and we’re going to see if we can neutralize them.”

Barbados is 6-0-1 all-time against the Dashing Eagles, and have won six straight since losing the sides’ first-ever matchup 1-0 in the first round of the CONCACAF Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in March 2015.

“We know they’re a little more technical and dynamic than the Bahamas, so we’ve really have to on our P’s and Q’s come tomorrow,” Jones said. “Hopefully this time, we can get out front and defend [the lead].”

It will also be a slightly different lineup for the Dashing Eagles in today’s match, with three players — including two starters — from the Bahamas match sidelined due to injuries. The USVI will be minus starting forwards Matthew Ross (ankle) and Hasani Edgar (knee), as well as substitute defender Kidaniel Perez (groin).

Taking the place of the missing starters will be Axel Bartsch and Catone-Highfield, making his first international start.

But Jones is confident the U.S. Virgin Islands’ bench players can step up.

“What we did, we tried to have at least two players in each position,” when selecting the Nations League team, Jones said. “Just because they didn’t start doesn’t mean they weren’t capable … so now the backups are going in, and hopefully they do the job that is required from them.”

BVI to face SKN

The British Virgin Islands National Team is also looking for its first Nations League win when the Nature Boyz play St. Kitts and Nevis today.

The match will be held at the Truman Bodden National Stadium in George Town, Cayman Islands. Match time is 4:30 p.m. Atlantic.

The British Virgin Islands (0-0-1) — playing in League C’s Group C — are coming off a 1-0 loss to the Cayman Islands (1-0-1, three points) on Wednesday, September 4.

St. Kitts and Nevis (1-0-0, three points) defeated the Cayman Islands 4-1 on Saturday, and will move atop the group standings with a win todqy.

By BILL KISER/V.I. Daily News