Man tells cops his girlfriend strangled him during heated argument

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix woman was accused of strangling her boyfriend during a heated argument.

Danielle Rae Kearns, 43, of Mary’s Fancy, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on August 30, 2024, when the 911 Emergency Call Center got a report of a domestic disturbance at #300 Mary’s Fancy, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Danielle Rae Kearns, 43, of Mary’s Fancy in St. Croix.

When officers and detectives responded to the scene, they met with the victim who stated that he and his girlfriend, Danielle Kearns got into a verbal disagreement and Kearns became enraged, slapped him and strangled him, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

“Numerous attempts were made to apprehend Kearns with negative results,” Freeman said.

Therefore, an all-points bulletin (APB) was aired via the 911 Emergency Call Center and media outlets on Saturday, to aid in the apprehension of Kearns, according to Freeman.

On September 3, 2024, at about 4:50 p.m., Kearns surrendered to officers present at the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station without incident, police said.

Detectives met Kearns and advised her of her Miranda Rights, after which, she declined to give a statement, according to police.

Kearns was not offered bail in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws.

The suspect was booked, processed and transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Kearns was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.