New protocols announced for reporting child abuse of schoolchildren

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan announced Wednesday the release of an audit conducted by the John Praed Foundation, reviewing the policies and procedures of the Virgin Islands

Department of Education (VIDE) concerning the reporting of child abuse.

This audit, commissioned by the Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (VIDHS), provides an

analysis of the reporting mechanisms and identifies systemic challenges while offering critical

recommendations for improvement.

It is part of the administration’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the territory’s youth and ensuring accountability within the school system, Government House said.

Bryan emphasized that this audit is an overarching review of policies within the Department of Education and not related to any specific case or event.

“This report serves as an essential tool in our commitment to protect every child within the Virgin

Islands school system,” he said. “This audit offers an opportunity to address any vulnerabilities in our child abuse reporting protocols and ensure we are doing everything we can to safeguard our children. It’s not about any one case, but about identifying systemic challenges across our entire school system and creating long-term solutions that foster a culture of safety and accountability.”

Key Findings and Systemic Challenges

The audit identified several interrelated factors that have contributed to challenges in the identification and reporting of abuse and neglect within the territory’s schools. One critical finding was that the small, close-knit nature of the island community created barriers to reporting abuse, with educators expressing concerns over confidentiality and fear of retaliation. Additionally, a lack of formal policies, inadequate classroom support, and limited collaboration between VIDE and VIDHS were highlighted as challenges that need urgent attention.

The report calls for developing clear policies and practice guidelines for identifying and referring potential child abuse to VIDHS. These guidelines will ensure staff understand the appropriate steps to take when they suspect abuse or neglect, including the definitions of abuse, youth-centered assessment strategies, the reporting process, and follow-up procedures to guarantee the safety of children and the support they need.

Addressing Gaps in Reporting and Response Mechanisms

The audit also recommends the creation of a single VIDHS-operated hotline and a web-based tool for reporting abuse and neglect. This system would ensure that reporting mechanisms are easily accessible, with an easy-to-remember number that is communicated broadly within the community. The communication strategy will also consider language and cultural differences and include targeted efforts to encourage youth to report concerns, such as school signage with QR codes linked to information and the option to connect with a child abuse hotline agent via text messaging.

Another recommendation involves clarifying the role of school counselors in the identification and referral process. Building counselors’ capacity is essential for equipping them with the skills to recognize the signs of abuse and respond appropriately. The report stresses the need for trauma-informed training for counselors to understand their legal and ethical responsibilities and how to support children and families in crisis.

Actions Already Taken by VIDE and VIDHS

Governor Bryan noted that, while the audit identifies critical areas for improvement, VIDE has already taken proactive steps to address these vulnerabilities. VIDHS and VIDE have begun implementing strategies to safeguard students by standardizing reporting procedures and strengthening collaboration between agencies.

“VIDHS and VIDE have moved swiftly to address the findings from this report,” Bryan added. “We are committed to ensuring that all staff are trained, policies are clear, and the community can have full confidence in the confidentiality and integrity of the abuse reporting process.”

To further protect students, VIDE is working on recruitment and retention strategies to ensure staff are qualified, supported, and committed, offering professional development opportunities and creating a positive work environment.

Addressing Recent Concerns and Ongoing Investigations

While this audit is not tied to any specific case, the governor acknowledged the concerns raised by the recent arrest, conviction, and sentencing of Bruce Smith, a school official at Charlotte Amalie High School, on charges of child molestation. This case has been referred to the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Justice for further investigation to ensure that all relevant facts are thoroughly examined, and any additional legal actions are pursued.

“We understand the concerns raised by recent events, but I want to make it clear that this audit is not tied to any particular case,” Bryan said. “The investigation into the tragic events involving Bruce Smith is ongoing, and it has been referred to the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Justice for further investigation. We will not tolerate any actions that put our children at risk.”

Moving Forward with Enhanced Protections

VIDHS and VIDE are now implementing several key strategies recommended in the audit, including developing a Mandatory Reporting Policy to standardize abuse and neglect reporting and offering specialized training to school staff. These efforts will build confidence in the reporting process, protect confidentiality, and improve collaboration between VIDE and VIDHS.

Governor Bryan reiterated that communication improvements between VIDE and VIDHS are crucial to ensuring that child abuse cases are handled efficiently. This includes developing clear protocols for information sharing and enhancing coordination between agencies. The audit also highlights the importance of educating students on their rights, providing confidential spaces for them to report concerns, and ensuring adults in schools are well-trained and supervised.

Through these enhanced protocols, rigorous training, and continuous evaluation, the Governor’s Office, VIDE, and VIDHS are committed to creating a safer and more secure environment for all students in the Virgin Islands.

“Our children deserve the highest level of protection we can provide, and that means making sure every report of abuse is handled with the seriousness, sensitivity, and urgency it requires,” the chief executive said. “We are committed to safeguarding our most vulnerable and will continue to work every day to ensure that our policies and practices reflect that commitment.”