Sixth suspect arrested in Castle Coakley carjacking

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of six people in the last week allegedly responsible for a carjacking and brutal assault that occurred in February near Castle Coakley.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, arrest warrants were issued on August 23 for Samuel Rivera Jr., 32, I’Koyo Matthias, 32, Benjamin Cabret, 31, Kaywana Meade, 22, Jalivya Thomas, 41, and Jose Berrios, 36. Police also executed a warrant to search Rivera’s home on Wednesday, where they found a firearm.

Rivera and Matthias were arrested last week, according to police, and members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau apprehended Meade on Friday. Cabret turned himself in to law enforcement on Thursday and Berrios turned himself in on Friday. Thomas — who was previously identified as “Jalyvia Thomas” in court documents and a wanted notice issued on Thursday — turned herself in at the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station on Sunday.

VIPD mug shot of Jalivya Thomas, 41, of St. Croix.

According to statements made by police, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a robbery on February 22. The victim told investigators that he had been socializing near a bar in the area when he met the alleged co-conspirators. Meade was allegedly in the victim’s car when she had him stop near a clothing store.

Police stated that the victim was struck with a pistol and his car was stolen.

A member of the Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to investigate this matter.

The investigator met with the victim, who disclosed that he was present at an establishment and met a young lady along with Jalivya Thomas, and several other coconspirators, who orchestrated a plan to rob him after he withdrew money from an ATM.

The younger female (Meade) was with him in his vehicle and she had him stop in the vicinity of

Strictly the Best Clothing Store in Estate Castle Coakley, where he was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint by all her coconspirators.

An investigation was conducted, and an arrest warrant was signed for Jalivya Thomas’ arrest.

An all-points bulletin was placed with the media to aid in the apprehension of Thomas.

Bail for Thomas was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

Thomas is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

Rivera and Matthias were both charged with first- and third-degree assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Rivera was additionally charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle — for allegedly driving off with the victim’s car — and a firearms charge added after law enforcement searched his home.

Both are also being charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy along with Cabret, Thomas and Meade.

Berrios was not mentioned in the charging document filed in Virgin Islands Superior Court that named the other five.

According to the Superior Court website, he is being charged with first-degree assault with intent to commit murder and two other assault charges.